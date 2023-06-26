A weirder scene happened, and the United States is a little confused now|Wagner|Ukraine|Russia|Moscow_NetEase News

(Original title: A weirder scene happened, and the United States is a little confused now)

Everything is really weird.The striker was only 200 kilometers away from Moscow, but suddenly, Wagner made a 180-degree turn and turned around to play Ukraine again.

24 hours of dramatic mutiny, what happened?

After a day of silence, US Secretary of State Blinken publicly responded:Simply put, we don’t know.

As everyone knows now, at a critical moment, Belarusian President Lukashenko intervened in mediation, Russia pardoned Wagner’s mutiny, and Wagner’s head Prigoren went to Belarus…

Is that true?

Blinken’s answer was straightforward:We simply don’t know.

But in this 24-hour mutiny, the most excited and now the most disappointed is undoubtedly Ukraine; second only to Ukraine is undoubtedly the United States. and,The United States and Ukraine are a little confused.

I was waiting to see the internal strife in Russia and Wagner’s soldiers approaching the city of Moscow. Why didn’t I suddenly stop acting down?

You know, the United States has been strangling Wagner with all its strength and then quickly. It was about to impose new sanctions, but after the mutiny happened, according to the “Wall Street Journal”, the US government decided to suspend the sanctions first.

Why?

“Washington doesn’t want to appear to be taking sides in this matter”!

The meaning is also very clear. Sanctioning Wagner now is helping Putin. Even if there is no favor for Wagner, the United States does not want to do anything to help Putin.

Therefore, within 24 hours of Wagner’s mutiny, the United States was also very busy.

The 80-year-old Biden immediately convened an emergency meeting with Vice President Harris, Secretary of Defense Austin, and CIA Director Burns to discuss countermeasures.

Then, Biden called French President Macron, German Chancellor Scholz, British Prime Minister Sunak and others to discuss the development of the situation.

U.S. Secretary of Defense Austin also called the defense ministers of Canada, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, and Poland one by one to coordinate their positions.

Naturally, Blinken was not idle. He simply held a conference call with the foreign ministers of Western countries and promised to “maintain close coordination” with everyone.

General Milley, the chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, was supposed to go to Israel and Jordan, but he did not go. He stayed in Washington to observe the situation.

According to the judgment of the United States, this is the most serious crisis that Putin has been in power for more than 20 years. It cannot be ruled out that a fierce civil war will break out, which will have a major turning point in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine. Naturally, we must seize the opportunity.

The atmosphere has been enhanced to that point, why did you stop acting all of a sudden?

Russia and Putin may have breathed a sigh of relief; but the United States and Biden must have an unspeakable disappointment.

Wagner Mercenary

Therefore, Blinken said in a TV interview that the Wagner incident showed a “serious rift” in Russia. For Putin, “this is almost a devastating strategic failure in terms of economy, military, and geopolitical status.” “.

But how to explain Wagner’s sudden reintroduction?

Blinken replied:“Where they’re going — if they can go — when and where they’re going to be, it’s hard to say. I don’t want to speculate on that. But I don’t think we’ve seen the end of it yet.”

From Russia’s point of view, Russia does not want to see infighting, division, and bloodshed. Putin has certainly faced serious challenges, but at a time of life and death for Russia, he still has an irreplaceable authority. The impulsive Prigorzhin was more like a contractor asking for wages. After venting his emotions, he hurried down the donkey.

The matter was naturally resolved without bloodshed.

butFrom the perspective of the United States, things are not that simple, but we don’t know a lot, everything has just begun, and there is still drama to come, Putin, you wait.

Therefore, Blinken also judged:Chaos in Russia, ‘may help Ukrainians on the front lines’.

But Petraeus, a former four-star general in the United States and former CIA director, feels slightly different. He said:“Unfortunately, this has not had a major impact on the frontline.”

In other words, Ukraine is still on the sidelines, waiting to see a good show, and then whether it can profit from it. Who knows, just 24 hours later, things changed quickly. Come on Ukraine.

The weirder scene is that on Western social media, many people were surprised to find:

On June 24, Wagner’s army was only 200 kilometers away from Moscow.

On June 25, Wagner’s army was only 100 kilometers away from Kiev.

screenshot of twitter

Because it is very simple, if Wagner really went to Belarus, it would be only 100 kilometers from the Belarusian border to Kiev, which is much closer than from the Udon region.

This brings up a new problem:Is this Putin’s luck of making mistakes? Or is it a premeditated plan? Or is this purely some kind of coincidence? Or is it a smoke bomb before the war? Or is it a strategy by Russia to guide public opinion?

But then another question is:Will Prigozhin, who has redeemed himself, lead Wagner from Belarus to Kiev?

People with different positions will definitely have different answers. In the Wagner incident, we have seen fierce public opinion and cognitive warfare. Rumors are flying everywhere, and many people enjoy it.

What is the truth, history will always tell us.

It’s just that the past few days have been too exciting and dramatic.I don’t think I would dare to act like this in Hollywood movies; and many people really get into the drama too deeply.

