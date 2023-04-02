When Microsoft initially announced Xbox Series X | S, in addition to revealing the expensive Seagate SSD expansion card, also heralded the future arrival of expansion cards from other brands, which however have been in hiding so far. But things look set to change soon.

Indeed, the site of the US chain Best Buy has listed a 1TB card manufactured by Western Digitalcalled “WD_BLACK C50 1TB Expansion Card for Xbox” and priced at $179.99, $40 cheaper than the Seagate card yes 1TB.

For now there are no official announcements, but since we are talking about an important chain and given the images present (we show them below) it is certainly a real product: we are waiting to find out if and when it will arrive from us too, and above all if this mean an opening also to further – and perhaps cheaper – producers!