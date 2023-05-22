A wolf attacks a woman and devours her dog in the center of Palombaro

Palombaro (Chieti), 21 May 2023 – A wolfin the center of Diverhe attacked a woman and devoured her dog kept on a leash. A nightmare for Nadia Terenzi, 56 years old, simply going out with her faithful pet for a walk, not in a jungle, but in the middle of her town in the province of Chieti.

The wolf suddenly appeared

Terenzi said the wolf suddenly appeared and attacked her little dog. She attempted to defend him and he turned her attentions on her, causing her to fall. She then she grabbed in the jaws the little dog and fled with the prey in his teeth. The mayor of Palombaro, Consuelo DiMartino, recounted the fact: “It was around 9.40 when the predator attacked her. He approached and tried, in every way, to snatch the animal from her hands”. At first the mistress had managed to get the dog back, and she had walked away with the dog in her arms towards the house. The wolf followed her for about fifty yards. The frightened woman fell and the wolf jumped on her and snatched the dog from her arms.

The woman was hospitalized

The 56-year-old, in shock from the incredible attack, was taken by the 118 doctors to the PTA of Casoli, and then transferred to the Lanciano emergency room. Terenzi would have reported one severe knee bruise and a wrist and will undergo radiological examinations.

The wolf ate the little dog

The Foresters and the Carabinieri di Palombaro have notified the Majella National Park Authority, and from the first surveys made along the escape route in the woods of the wolf, they have been found several traces of blood which suggest that he ate the pet. “All the competent authorities were alerted – added the mayor – the forest carabinieri and the ASL vet arrived immediately. We looked for the little dog, but we only found patches of blood, not far away”. He may have been mauled. “Experts say that it is rather anomalous behavior, therefore, it could be a specimen, perhaps driven from the herd and starving, therefore potentially dangerous. We recommend the utmost caution!”, concludes Di Martino.

Veterinarian Maiella: wolves follow their prey

According to experts, we are witnessing significant ecological change. “We should use a high gaze and awareness of the major ecological processes underway on our territories, but I know it’s not easy, especially in this social media era”, explained the head of the veterinary service of the Maiella National Park Simone Angelucci. “Not only in Abruzzo, not only in Italy, but in many western countries, there is a rapid evolution of the interface between wild animals and men: for over 50 years man has abandoned the territories, the agricultural practices and pastoral, the presence in rural areas which for centuries had kept wild populations limited, if not completely absent: then we all went to live in the city and today we expect wild animals to stay in their place. Unfortunately it is not that easy, the ecological reality is more complex. wild animals, wild boar, roe deer and deer, prey of the wolf today they are very common, also in the hilly areas and in the peri-urban areas, where they find shelter sites and food resources. The wolf follows its prey, is an adaptive predator and feeds mainly on wild animals when in packs. However, some individuals can be sent away from the herd, be in difficulty, colonize new areas and look for situations favorable to their survival in the anthropized areas. Wolves are not supernumerarynature does not make overabundances or numerical excesses there are many wolves because there are many wild preythere are many wild prey because there are large territories available for them. But certainly the probability that there may be animals that live and tend to settle in highly man-made contexts is very high today”.