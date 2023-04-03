A young man who used to work at Zara in Croatia had an unpleasant experience in this store, and now he described another that his colleagues experienced.

Another video of a guy describing how he experienced an unexpected and very unpleasant situation in a well-known store is circulating on social networks. A shocked worker, who worked in a Zara store in Croatia, has already described one experience he had at work, but it seems that it does not end there.

In the first video he posted on the social network TikTok, he told how one is a woman had a big bowel movement in the booth of the Zara store and that unfortunately he was the one who saw it personally and even soiled himself with feces. In another video that he published a day ago, he talked about how this did not happen to him personally, but to one of his colleagues.

“Just for the record, I didn’t attend this event, but I heard this from a few people and I know it’s true. This happened at another Zara store and a woman went into the cabin and tried things on, like all the other women. She took dresses, shirts, pants, but she also took a purse. I guess she was really overwhelmed and she defecated in the cabin. But she didn’t do it on the floor of the cabin, but defecated in her purse“, said the shocked young man and continued:

“When she had done it, she put the purse full of excrement back on the shelf where the purse originally sat, so that someone else would find it and buy it. It took the workers a day or two to figure out what was in the bag because… spread a stench through the shop. And that is a ‘quite normal’ action of a woman in Zara who is ‘classy and decent’,” said the young man ironically.

He continued and said that if you often shop at Zara, you might look at the handbags first. so that you might not find yourself in a situation where you have to buy a purse with an ‘extra’ accessory.

