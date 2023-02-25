Katarina Ivanoski Stamenković (41) from Belgrade died on February 13 on the plane she was taking to Germany from the “Nikola Tesla” airport in Belgrade.

Katarina Ivanoski Stamenković (41) from Belgrade, she passed away February 13 during the flight Belgrade – Dusseldorf. She left for Germany from “Nikola Tesla” airport in Belgrade, but died due to an aneurysm bursting during takeoff.

Ljiljana, the mother of the tragically martyred Katarinashe revealed that her daughter had congenital heart valve and aneurysm which broke when the plane took off. She stated that she was not sure that her daughter knew that she was NOT allowed to travel on the plane.

“Kaća was going for check-ups and it was supposed to be operated on when the corona appeared. Because of the virus, it was postponed, so the doctors still decided that the operation was not necessary and that her condition was monitored. She was prescribed therapy and controls every six months. I don’t know if Katarina knew she couldn’t travel by plane, but I didn’t. Maybe she knew, but she didn’t tell me, I don’t know“, says Liljana.

Katarina was the mother of two boys, Savi (12) and Sasha (15) and she lived with them on Cerak. She went to Germany to see the working conditions in a factory offered to her by a friend.

“She planned to go with her sons in the summer and continue their life there“, adds mother Ljiljana.

The flight Belgrade – Dusseldorf was at 18.05, and it was supposed to arrive in Dusseldorf at 20.05. Katarina contacted her mother for the last time when she passed the control at Belgrade’s “Nikola Tesla” airport. Ljiljana was with her grandchildren Sava and Sasha while she was waiting for her daughter to report that she had arrived safely in Dusseldorf. After dinner with the grandchildren, they went to the room and Ljiljana waited for her daughter’s call. The call came, but not from Katarina.

“At 19:45 an unknown number calls me and asks meAre you Ljiljana? Who is Katarina Stamenković to you?‘ and continues to question me further. He asked me how old the children were and if there was anyone else older than me in the house. Then they told me to sit down and that they had to tell me something. The inspector from Surčin told me ‘Unfortunately, Katarina died on the plane‘. I couldn’t believe it, I don’t even know what I said to them on the phone, I just threw it away. Then there was a general panic. The younger grandson ran to get the neighbor, and the ambulance arrived. No one could believe what happened, everyone was in shock“, says Ljiljana.

Ljiljana found out that Katarina sat next to a young man on the plane. When he took off, he noticed that Katarina was not responding. The aneurysm ruptured and death occurred after only a few seconds.

