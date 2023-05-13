Home » A woman from Belgrade cannot find an apartment because she has children Info
A woman from Belgrade cannot find an apartment because she has children Info

A woman from Belgrade cannot find an apartment because she has children Info

Belgrade landlords ask if she has children.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

On social networks, one user announced that she could not find an apartment in Belgrade because the landlords asked her if she had children. When she answers in the affirmative, she stated, they tell her that they do not accept families with children in the apartments.

The user posted her experience on the Facebook page “Rental of apartments – Belgrade”. “I’m already calling the fourth ad, they say we don’t accept families with children. Have children become such a problem? Well, my Serbia…“, she wrote. Landlords in Belgrade raised the prices of properties when renting out real estate, and for some even that was not enough, they decided to set unreasonable conditions, which can be concluded based on the user’s announcement.

Facebook users commented on her post. “It’s like you told them that you’re going to live there with dragons, not innocent creatures. There is really everything“, “Children bother them, animals bother them, smokers bother them and who knows what else, and do they bother anyone? So how much more arrogance of landlords, and raised prices as if they were given by God”, are just some of the comments.

Izvor: Facebook/Screenshot

One user wrote that she is ashamed of what kind of people we have become.

(WORLD)

