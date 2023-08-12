Home » A woman from Michigan raped a dog | Info
World

A woman from Michigan raped a dog | Info

Brittany McClure, from Michigan, was caught abusing a dog when her ex-boyfriend watched the camera footage.

Source: dailystar.co.uk/Printscreen

The woman who is performed sick intimate acts on the dog, she was only discovered when her ex-boyfriend “randomly” found the video. An unnamed Michigan man told police he installed the cameras in his home for security reasons.

But as he “randomly” reviewed the footage, he was horrified to find the six-minute video of his now ex-girlfriend abusing her dog Max in her living room.

Abuser Brittany McClure, of Michigan, could now end up in prison for the crime, which occurred on July 1st but wasn’t reported to authorities until August 1st.

Detective Philip Collop revealed at the trial that the video showed McClure “lying on the living room floor on a mattress with a blanket,” Fox 2 reported.

The detective said: “She puts the blanket away and calls the dog. She can be heard saying ‘good boy’.” According to the Law, the criminal offense of sodomy against animals carries a possible sentence of up to 15 years in prison.

McClure was also charged with cruelty to an animal, a misdemeanor. Her bond was set at $100,000.

See also  War Ukraine Russia, news. Biden: 'So far no weapons from China to Russia'. LIVE

