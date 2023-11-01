A woman in Croatia tried to kill her mother Info

A woman in Croatia tried to kill her mother.

A woman from Korčula (41) is suspected of attempted murder of her mother (71) in Pupnatannounced the PU of Dubrovnik-Neretva.

According to reports, the woman (41) wanted to slaughter her partner several years ago. “The suspect was yesterday, October 29, around 5 p.m., in the family home, after a verbal argument, used a kitchen knife to injure the face and neck of a 71-year-old woman with whom she lives in a shared household, after which she broke a glass with which she injured her hand“, the police said.

Both women requested medical assistance, which determined that they had suffered minor injuries. The Dubrovnik diary writes that in 2016, the suspect tried to kill her unmarried husband at the time. The assassination attempt happened on Baba’s hip.

She then inflicted serious injuries on her partner’s neck. A woman from Korčula was sentenced to two years and six months in prison for that crime.

