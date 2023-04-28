A woman killed her husband in Split | Info

A woman killed her husband, and the victim suffered multiple stab wounds.

Source: Profimedia

A body was found in an apartment in Split tonight, and it is unofficially known that it was a murder. “Around 8:35 p.m., information was received that there was a dead person in an apartment in Split. There are marks on the person’s body that point to a criminal offense. The person who is connected to the incident is in the police premises and a criminal investigation is underway against him. investigation,” the police announced.

The County State Prosecutor’s Office was informed about the event. Investigation follows. According to unofficial information from Slobodna Dalmacija, it is about unmarried spouses around 50 years old who lived in a rented apartment. The first ambulance was on the scene and informed the police. The victim has multiple stab wounds that she succumbed to despite the efforts of medical personnel. The murder was allegedly preceded by an argument.

(MONDO/Slobodna Dalmacija)