Melody Felicano is accused of trying to kill her husband by pouring poison in his coffee for months.

Melodi Felicano from Arizona in the United States of America was charged with first degree attempted murder of her husband Robbie Johnson yes he is For months, she poured poison into her coffee, writes “CNN”. He reported a “strange taste” in his coffee in March this year when the couple were in Germany.

Her husband is a member of the US Army Air Force, and police said the couple were living together with their child in March and were in the process of divorcing. Paul felt an unusual taste in his coffee and thought to take a pool test and thus discovered the high level of chlorine in his coffee made for him by his wife Melody Felicano.

He told investigators he pretended to continue drinking coffee despite the gruesome discovery. He was waiting for them to get back to the Davis Monthan military base to report her to the police.

There was a hearing on Friday and Melody denied attempted murder. She has been assigned a lawyer, and the next hearing will be held on September 6.

