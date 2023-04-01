breaking latest news – She falls from the balcony with the baby in her arms and dies. Except, however, the child who was taken to the Gemelli hospital in Rome.

The tragedy took place this morning in Celano, in the province of L’Aquila, in the Santa Maria district. Shortly after 8 o’clock, a 37-year-old woman fell from the balcony of her home in via Fonte Grande while she was holding her six-year-old son in her arms. There was nothing they could do for the woman.

Go to the article