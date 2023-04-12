by gds.it – ​​53 minutes ago

The appointments come after a tight tug of war in the majority, with the League trying to keep the point until the end for one of its men at ENI. In the shuffling of the boxes at the party in via Bellerio it would be…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Meloni changes the top management of large groups: a woman at Terna, the Donnarumma case appeared 53 minutes ago in the online newspaper gds.it”.