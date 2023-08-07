A woman tried to smuggle jewelry at the airport in Niš | Info

One passenger was thwarted in her attempt to smuggle jewelry at the airport in Niš.

Source: Customs of Serbia

Customs officials, in cooperation with the police, on August 6, 2023, at the “Konstantin Veliki” airport in Niš, thwarted the attempt of a passenger to smuggle undeclared valuables both in her personal luggage and under her headscarf and in a belt around her body. The case was discovered during the control of passengers who were waiting for a flight to Basel (Switzerland), when a 61-year-old female passenger, when asked by the customs officer, stated that she had nothing to declare except personal belongings.

However, a detailed inspection of her personal luggage revealed that it contained a large number of undeclared gold valuables and a “Rolex” wristwatch. Because of this, a personal search followed, when it was determined that the passenger had hidden part of the ducats and jewelry on her person. Part of the gold jewelry was wrapped in paper handkerchiefs and women’s nylon stockings, and then attached with a scarf stood on the passenger’s head, while the other part was packed in the same way and hidden in the belt that was wrapped around her body.

A total of 21 gold rings, 10 ducats with a frame and a clasp pendant, a pair of gold earrings, two gold bracelets with embedded semi-precious stones, as well as a wristwatch of the brand “Rolex” model “Oyster Perpetual Datejust” were discovered. It is about valuables whose value is estimated at almost 2 million dinars, and their fate will be known after the end of the misdemeanor proceedings before the competent court.

Although the customs service constantly appeals to travelers not to hide valuables, but to report them when crossing the border, some still do not follow the regulations and thus put themselves in the unpleasant situation of being in violation, which risks having them temporarily or permanently confiscated.



