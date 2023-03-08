Home World a woman waves an EU flag resisting fire hydrants – Corriere TV
World

a woman waves an EU flag resisting fire hydrants – Corriere TV

by admin
a woman waves an EU flag resisting fire hydrants – Corriere TV

During the clashes between protesters and police in Tbilisi, Georgiaafter parliament backed a controversial bill that critics say it limits the freedom of the press and suppresses civil societyriot police used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse the crowd outside the Parliament building.

Among the demonstrators there was also a woman who was waving a flag in front of the Tbilisi parliament flag of the European Union resisting the police hydrants – images that have gone viral on social media – where you can also see the other thousands of people who took to the streets. The woman, with the mask and the bag on her arm, waves the blue banner with the stars, under her at the water cannon jet of the riot police while some other demonstrators flank her trying to make her desist. According to local TV there have been several arrests and injuries in the clashes, including some journalists.

March 8, 2023 – Updated March 8, 2023, 08:32 am

© breaking latest news

See also  G20 finance ministers and central bank governors reach a historic agreement on tax reform | G20 Finance News

You may also like

Milenko Pavlov about Bata Živojinović’s association with Tito...

Palermo denounces the usurer and has him arrested:...

Iran, global revolution – World and Mission

“Because of the war, my father, a Ukrainian,...

Iva Grgurić and Nemanja Petošević reason for termination...

“The poor must burn in hell”

rifle in hand and free lessons – Corriere...

Twitter can no longer protect you from trolls...

Sleaford Mods will present their new album in...

At least 19 people have died in a...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy