During the clashes between protesters and police in Tbilisi, Georgiaafter parliament backed a controversial bill that critics say it limits the freedom of the press and suppresses civil societyriot police used water cannons and pepper spray to disperse the crowd outside the Parliament building.

Among the demonstrators there was also a woman who was waving a flag in front of the Tbilisi parliament flag of the European Union resisting the police hydrants – images that have gone viral on social media – where you can also see the other thousands of people who took to the streets. The woman, with the mask and the bag on her arm, waves the blue banner with the stars, under her at the water cannon jet of the riot police while some other demonstrators flank her trying to make her desist. According to local TV there have been several arrests and injuries in the clashes, including some journalists.