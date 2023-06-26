A woman whose husband and son died on the submarine spoke Info

A woman whose husband and son died on the submarine “Titan” spoke. She was supposed to dive to the wreck, but she gave up… She revealed the last conversation before the fatal journey.

Pakistani rich man’s wife, who is in implosion “Titan“lost her husband and son, she spoke for the first time about the submarine trip that ended tragically. She revealed that she should have gone with her husband, not her son, and that she and her younger daughter were on board the “Polar Prince” waiting to surface , before she learned the terrible news that all the passengers had died.

Kristin Davudwhose husband they are Shazada (49) i sin Suleiman (19) who died in the explosion of the “Titan”, spoke exclusively to the “BBC” just three days after it was revealed that none of the passengers survived the explosion of the submarine.

As soon as contact with the submarine is lost, Kristin and daughter Alina (17) were aware that a rescue mission had been launched. While her daughter kept hoping that her father and brother would emerge, alive and well, Kristin “lost all hope after 96 hours.”

“I sent a message to my family on the mainland, I said that we are preparing for the worst. I miss them, I miss them so much,” she said through tears.

Sulejman took it to the submarine Rubik’s cube, because he liked to play with them and hoped to break the world record for stacking a cube at the greatest underwater depth. He was able to put it together in just 12 seconds. But the young man was not even supposed to go to “Titan”, but his mother.

“I planned to go with Shazad a few years ago to visit the wreck of the ‘Titanic’. Our trip was canceled due to the corona virus pandemic. But then I stepped back and gave Suleiman space, because he really wanted to go.”she said.

“While the search was going on, I tried my best not to show Alina that I had lost hope. She is a wonderful girl, and she believes in science. She believes that if you get on a plane, science, mechanics and engineering will do their job,” she said.

On Sunday, the family held a prayer of farewell to Shazada and Suleiman. Read also who else died in the submarine.

“My son was a mama’s boy, but he adored his father. My husband could be excited like a child,” she described, then revealed what he looked like the last conversation with his wife and son.

“We just hugged and joked a little, because Šazada couldn’t wait to get into the submarine”she said.



