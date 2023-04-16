A woman withdrew €1.3 million from a bank in Herceg Novi Info

The police in Montenegro are looking for a woman who fraudulently took €1.3 million. She put the money in her backpack, showed the officers a fake identity card.

The Montenegrin police are looking for a woman who is suspected of using forged documents of a client of “Lovćen” bank to withdraw money from her account. 1.3 million euros. The woman is suspected of withdrawing EUR 1.3 million from her account on April 12, using forged documents of a client of Lovćen Bank.

According to the knowledge of Vijesta, that bank informed the police a day later, when Budvanka MO said that she did not demand to be paid the money she kept in the bank. The Police Directorate unofficially said that it was then established that they had given the money to a person who submitted a forged identity card in the name of the Ministry of Defense

The fraudster allegedly announced on April 11 that she would withdraw the savings at the bank’s branch in Herceg Novi, from where, since it was a large amount, they informed her when to come. A day later, she walked into the bank with a backpack, took the money and left.

The fraud was discovered when the documents were sent to the bank’s head office in Podgorica, from where they contacted the client, who told them that she had not come to Montenegro for more than a year.

“According to the order of the prosecutor, measures and actions are being taken to identify the unknown person who committed the fraud. Surveillance camera footage that clearly recorded the perpetrator was excluded,” the police said unofficially.

According to the same information, an internal investigation is being conducted in the bank. The bank announced today that an unknown person committed a “fraudulent act” with the use of falsified documents to the detriment of one of their clients.

