World

by admin
An incident took place in Bulevar Evrope in Novi Sad tonight when workers tried to take away a “Mercedes” car that was parked in the middle of the pedestrian crossing.

Today, there was an incident on Bulevar Evrope in Novi Sad when workers tried to take away a “Mercedes” car that was parked in the middle of the pedestrian crossing. When they started to lift the car, a woman appeared, the owner of the car who, according to the “192_rs” portal, is the wife of a politician whose identity is unknown.

She allegedly started insulting the workers and threatening them, and during the incident, she kept trying to get someone on the phone. The car was eventually lowered, and the woman parked it elsewhere.

The photo shows license plates marked “DON”, which are speculated to be owned by the famous singer Dragana Mirković. This is how cars that were allegedly bought from her can be recognized.

