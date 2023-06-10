A worker from BiH died in Austria | Info

A worker (45) in a company for felling and delivering wood, who came from Bosnia and Herzegovina to work temporarily in Austria, died during forestry work.

Source: Envato

Yesterday around 9:45 a.m., the unfortunate woodworker was using a chainsaw to cut down a tree that was lying on an uneven and very steep terrain. He was standing under a trunk, with his back to the valley. When the trunk was cut, it slid towards the valley, and the worker was run over by a part of the trunk – “Klix” reports Austrian media.

The workers who noticed the accident informed the rescue services, rushed to their colleague who had the accident and tried to give him first aid. However, the emergency medical team that arrived could only confirm the death of the 45-year-old. He suffered such severe head injuries that he died before the ambulance arrived.

His body had to be retrieved by helicopter due to the impassable terrain.

Austrian media point out that the worker was adequately equipped for working in the forest, he had appropriate trousers, a chainsaw, forest work shoes and a helmet.

The agricultural and forestry inspection was informed about everything.