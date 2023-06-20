A world on the run: 110 million refugees

On the occasion of World Refugee Day, UNHCR has released the latest data that tell of a world where more and more people are forced to leave their lands. The latest war scenario, that of Sudan, also sees PIME involved in welcoming refugees who have fled to Chad

There are more every year. A record number every year. For 2023, it is 110 million. They are the people in the world who have been forced to flee their lands due to wars, violence, persecutions, violations of human rights, but also due to climate change. He made it known today, on the occasion of the World Refugee Daythe UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR), which published i Global Trends 2023 with data and trends on forced migrations in the world. The “Hope Away from Home” campaign was also presented for the occasion – a world where all refugees are included.

The case of Sudanese refugees

There are many situations in the world that cause forced migrations and contribute to the continuous increase in the number of refugees and displaced persons. The most recent and dramatic situation concerns Sudan, where the conflict that broke out in mid-April has already caused more than one and a half million refugees and displaced persons. A direct testimony comes to us from Chad, where Brother Fabio Mussi, PIME missionary, has just been to the places where almost 100,000 people have fled: «Several families have arrived here above all from Darfur, where the militias are committing violence and atrocities – testifies Brother Fabio who led a Caritas delegation from the Vicariate of Mongo , in eastern Chad -: they poured into the border villages, some with little baggage, others with nothing. These are mainly women and children who camp as best they can in the open, they sleep in makeshift shelters under the trees or in huts hastily built with millet stalks and twigs». «The most critical needs – he adds – concern housing as well as food, water, sanitation, non-food items, especially mosquito nets and blankets. But there is also a great need to guarantee specific protection for children at risk and women”.

Brother Fabio, also with the support of the Pime Foundation which has launched a Campaign for refugees from Sudanis trying to bring all the help possible before the rainy season makes the border areas where the fugitives are crowded unreachable.

Site visits brought out the lack of everything and the absolute precariousness in which the refugees livemoreover, they are massed in one of the most remote, isolated and poorest areas of a country like Chad which is already extremely poor and backward in itself. «It is a huge challenge just to address the most pressing needs to allow these people even just to survive», underlines brother Fabio.

A world of people on the run

According to the UNHCR, “the ongoing war in Ukraine, together with conflicts in other parts of the world and climate-induced upheavals, have forced a record number of people to flee their homes in 2022, heightening the urgency for a immediate and collective action to alleviate the causes and impacts of displacement,” UNHCR said today. At the end of last year, they were 108.4 million, with a unprecedented increase of 19.1 million over the previous year. Already now, especially with the outbreak of the conflict in Sudan, the total number of people fleeing is estimated at 110 million.

«These numbers show us that there are people who are too quick to resort to war, and far too slow to find solutions. The result is devastation, displacement and anguish for millions of people forcibly uprooted from their homes,” said the High Commissioner for Refugees Philip Grandi. Who, however, also underlined the fact that the majority of refugees (76%) find shelter and hospitality in medium and low-income countries. “People around the world continue to show extraordinary hospitality to refugees but more international support and a more equitable sharing of responsibility is needed. Above all, much more needs to be done to end conflicts and remove obstacles so that refugees have a real opportunity to voluntarily return home in safety and dignity.”

In Italy and in Europe

In our country, people who have been forced to abandon their homes due to war and persecution are 354,414, of these 41% come from Ukraine. According to Eurostat data (revised by Fondazione His name), Italy is the third European country for the granting of protection permits with 40,000 positive outcomes (10% of the EU total), preceded by France (50,000, 13%) and above all by Germany with 160,000 permits, the 41% of the total. Altogether 384,245 permits for asylum seekers were granted in the European Unionan increase of 40% compared to 2021.

In 2022, the over 4 million temporary protection permits issued to Ukrainian citizens fleeing conflict. Among EU countries, neighboring Poland has registered the highest number of Ukrainian beneficiaries of temporary protection, with a total of 1,561,700, followed by Germany (777,000 Ukrainian beneficiaries) and the Czech Republic (458,000). Italy, in fifth place in the EU: in 2022 it granted 150,000 temporary protection permits to fleeing Ukrainians.

But the largest national group to be granted any form of protection in the EU in 2022 continues to be Syriansfollowed by Afghans, Venezuelans and Iraqis, while in Italy Nigerians, Pakistanis, Afghans and Bangladeshis were the most numerous groups to have received positive outcomes to their applications for protection.

A major issue – and a major challenge – that concerns our country (and not only) is that of minors. At the end of April 2023, i unaccompanied foreign minors present in Italy were 20,681, of which 4,000 girls and boys up to 14 years of age. This year alone, until mid-June, around 6,000 minors without parents and adult caregivers arrived in Italy after crossing the Mediterranean, more than double the number that had arrived in the same period last year (there were 2,505 on 13 June of 2022). «Boys and girls to be accompanied towards the future – he underlines Save the Children – guaranteeing them the right to grow up in safety, supporting them in full integration and in the realization of their dreams and aspirations. The system of protection and reception of unaccompanied minors is a crucial element and represents today one of the most important challenges with which the country system has to measure itself, which must be combined with the guarantee of a path aimed at real integration and inclusion”.