A yacht worker discovered the bizarre demands of the rich | Magazine

A yacht worker discovered the bizarre demands of the rich

A yacht worker discovered the bizarre demands of the rich

Working on a luxury yacht, she discovered the bizarre desires of rich guests…

Izvor: YouTube/Printscreen/Breed Media

One worker revealed that the work of workers on exclusive yachts and ships is not as great and fabulous as it seems, apart from being well paid. As he claims, workers on superyachts do not know the word “no” and are never allowed to say it to guests, as long as the request is not sexual in nature or poses a threat to the health and life of the crew members.

“Every request, no matter how strange or crazy, it’s our duty to do it,” said Žižel Azueta (39), a worker on a superyacht who discovered the guests’ rather bizarre requests.

The 39-year-old started working a few years ago on a chartered yacht, a job she said was well-paid but also superficial. Although the job is stressful, Žižel loves the sea and passionately enjoys traveling, and working on a yacht soon became her dream job. However, the other side of the coin is hidden behind that shine.

“On one occasion, a multimillionaire guest proposed to a crew member to defecate on top of a glass table while he was lying under it, and for that he would pay him 10,000 dollars, almost the same amount of euros. Another guest wanted one of the hostesses to stand in the corner all the time and watch him while he’s having dinner,” the employee revealed.

When it comes to employment on superyachts, owners are looking for a crew that matches the very appearance of the ship. As Giselle says, they have to be as beautiful as their yacht.

See also  The confessions of Meghan Markle: from the failed test for British citizenship to Nigerian origins

“That’s why you see a lot of young and beautiful people in this industry, you have to be fit,” she said.

(WORLD)

