Miracle in station street. Where they flew bullets of all calibresincluding carcasses of tanks on fire and corpsesnow there is hope and reconstruction. one year after theRussian aggression and the horrors committed by the occupiers, a loofah we look to the future with the optimism of the recovery. Vokzalna streetVia della Stazione, the epicenter of the evil, is not that of twelve months ago.

In the most dramatic stretch of that road which joins Bucha to Irpinabout a kilometer, in place of the burnt ruins and gods felled stumps of dozens of houses and condominiums one is being built new residential community. A single, huge construction site brought to Bucha by Buffett foundationin the name of billionaire Warren Buffett: son Howard, after last summer’s visit to Ukraine to the president Volodymyr Zelenskyannounced the donation from $2.7 million in favor of the war-torn country.



Now the effects of that philanthropic concession are beginning to be seen. In less than 365 days 80% of buildings destroyed it was already rebuilt with the latest generation techniques also on the front of energy saving. Concrete blocks, wooden beams and roofs in special sheetbut also thermal coats and underfloor heating for the harsh winters north of Kiev. The din of war, from the sinister hiss of the bullets to the screech of the crawlers up to the roars of the heavy gunners, replaced by construction site noise. The men at work no longer have military uniforms, but safety harnesses and helmets and in their hands they have drills and welding machines and not guns. From soldiers to carpentersfrom destroyers of lives to builders of the future.

We had been along that road eleven months ago more or less. April 2022, the Russians had been gone for a few days from the northwest region of Kiev after un month of employment. The attempt to reach the heart of the Ukrainian capital with the tanks failed, hence the order of the withdrawn from the Kremlin and the repositioning on the eastern front. They remained on the ground hundreds of victims innocent: over 1,200 civilian bodies killed in the province, a third of them in Bucha.

And then the ravages: “I returned to Bucha two weeks after the Russians withdrew. My father had moved to Irpin at the time and preferred that my mother, sister and I move to a safer place, Vinnytsia. I couldn’t believe my eyes, how they had reduced the city”. Denis has just turned twenty and accompanies us along Vokzalna. We had been there together in April, he wanted to show me his grandmother’s house where he had spent so many happy days of her childhood: “My grandmother was displaced in Kiev in those difficult days before the invasion. A month later her house was gone. He remembers, apart from a few blackened walls, the rest had been demolished, starting with the roof. Now it really seems like a miracle – adds Denis -, less than a year and there it is my grandmother’s house. It’s different, very different. Everything is different here. When everything is ready she will return to live here and I will come and visit her in her new house ”.

Out of several dozen, perhaps more than a hundred large properties, companies are working on at least 90% of the building stock deprived of Vokzalna. An astonishing liveliness, it seems to be in a single, efficient construction site in view of a major sporting event: “The Municipality of Bucha issued a tender to award the individual contracts and we won this one – he explains Bogdan, at the head of a publishing company from Zytomyr struggling with a one-story house with an attic -. We have been working non-stop for at least five months and will soon deliver the work. We are finishing and insulating the roof. When we started here everything had been cleared of rubble, building a house was the minimum. They will be more energetic, safer houses and above all with new materials”.

off theeternity from the roofs and theasbestos for insulation; space for wood and quality fixtures. Street of the station, which crosses Yablunska street, the other road of horrors, is almost two kilometers long and ends at the edge of the municipal area of ​​Bucha. A short section of ‘gray area‘, the bridge over the homonymous river a few tens of meters long, and the road continues straight ahead, but in the municipality of Irpin. In this space the fighting was very hard. Even the shopping center pays for it Giraffe mall. A year ago it was in pieces, now they are rebuilding it and there are many small stalls around it: “My coffee was in there – says Valentyn, owner of the stall -, then the war came and we all fled. Five months ago the administration gave us the opportunity to restart with this temporary structure. When the mall reopens, I should go back to my place.”

Getting the economy and material assets back on their feet seems within reach, but in Bucha (since last June twinned with Bergamo) there is to rebuild the devastated soul of its people and calibrate the memory. In a few months, the city has made great strides in this direction, like Irpin after all. The same thing will not happen so easily for other Ukrainian territories under occupation. Let’s think about Kherson, A day, Lymanthe same Kupyanskliberated and now again with the Russians a few kilometers away.

In April 2022 there were only ghosts in Bucha, then over time things changed. Shops, cafes, restaurants, companies, all the commercial fabric has regained strength. There are people out for a walk, the children with their joyful shouts in the kindergartens, the confusion of the local markets, the queues at the ATMs and in the pharmacy and transport has resumed regular activity to and from Kiev and the rest of the oblast. The inhabitants of Bucha are left with remembrance and prayer, but not the pardon: “I do not believe that the Russians, starting with President Putin and from Patriarch Kirill, interest to know if our people will forgive us one day. The Lord will take care of judging their behavior and, if necessary, granting them redemption”.

Andriy Galavin is the orthodox priest of the St Andrew’s church, a stone’s throw from the center of Bucha. Erected on a small hill, white as ivory, with green domes, the splendid place of worship dominates the gray of the condominiums, the sky and the moods of the people. Witness of violence of Russian soldiers from the end of February to the very first days of April ’22, a few days ago it was he who led the Italian Premier in the sad tour of memory Giorgia Meloni on her first visit to Ukraine: “She was very impressed, like all those who came to see what happened here with their own eyes. Italy is a country that I love, as well as its people ”.

Pastor Galavin just finished the service of orthodox rite which was attended by several faithful and now it is difficult to go back with memories of a year ago. His testimony is very important for reconstructing the stages of occupation and violence: “Russian tanks entered Bucha on February 27th. I remember them out front when the soldiers started shooting at the church. The signs are evident. They were initially rejected by civil defence, but then on March 3 they took possession of the city. They have been terrible weeks. The occupants killed at random, on the street, inside the houses, depending on how they went about it. They kidnapped, raped, stole, murdered people and they did it right away.”

And then there mass grave larger built in Bucha, just behind the church of Sant’Andrea, in a simple meadow: “It wasn’t the Russians who dug up and buried the corpses, no form of respect for the dead. It was we from Bucha who filled that pit so as not to leave the bodies lying on the street. The municipal cemetery was full, there was no room, and so the people of Bucha and I collected them and put them under – says Andriy Galavin in front of the cleared grave and the monument dedicated to the memory of the fallen, full of flowers and soft toys -. At the end of the occupation we exhumed them: they were there 116 bodiesincluding 40 women and 2 children, aged 4 and 9, two little brothers who died together with their parents”.

A dramatic story that of exterminated family: “I knew them well, good people, an extraordinary family. Look, he lived in that red house just behind the church fence. Do you think, in the spring of 2014 they had fled from Donbass after the occupation of the pro-Russians. They were frightened and had chosen the quiet outskirts of the capital to resume their lives. Theirs is a cruel fate. One of the first days of the occupation they decided to escape, to save themselves, as many had done. They were stopped by one Russian post who set their car on fire. I am charred dead”.

The Kremlin propagandain the days following the retreat towards the Belarusian border and the unveiling of the horrors of Bucha, distanced himself from those events, unloading the responsibilities on the Ukrainians and on a epochal staging. Obviously there was no staging, only evidence that will now be evaluated by special courts to judge any crimes against humanity: “Those who stayed in Bucha in those days were able to observe what happened. There are hundreds of eyewitnesses who have recounted their experiences, there are videos shot and posted on social networks. That of bodies inside the black bags thrown into this pit – the Orthodox priest shows it to us – is dated March 13th. It is the confirmation, if any were needed, that the violence began immediately, between February and March 2022, and not at the end of the occupation”. The war is not over, nor is the Moscow offensive which is regaining ground in the east. For now, a new military operation from Belarus towards Kiev and therefore towards Bucha seems to be averted. What if it happens again? Andriy Galavin looks up at the sky, greets us and goes back to his church.