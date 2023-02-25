Home World A Year Later, Ukraine Is Still Resisting Russia and Moving Closer to NATO and the EU – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin
A Year Later, Ukraine Is Still Resisting Russia and Moving Closer to NATO and the EU – Voice of America Chinese Website – VOA Mandarin

  1. A year later, Ukraine is still resisting Russia and moving closer to NATO and the EU Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  2. Zelensky: Ukraine will win this year RFI – Radio France Internationale
  3. Russia-Ukraine war enters second year, Ukraine holds commemorative activities Wall Street Journal
  4. Current Affairs Jingwei (February 25, 2023) – On the anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, Zelensky said that Ukraine would never surrender; the three major reasons why most Western analysts misread the Ukraine war Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
  5. The Prime Minister of Spain arrived in Kiev and quickly provided six Leopard 2A4 tanks RFI – Radio France Internationale
