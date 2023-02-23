One year after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which began on February 24, 2022, the conditions of the conflict have changed profoundly. Russia’s plans, which initially hoped to overthrow the democratically elected government of Ukraine in a few weeks in a “blitzkrieg” failed, and the war escalated into a wide-ranging conflict with huge consequences around the world. It is estimated that more than 100,000 Ukrainians and soldiers died this year almost 200 thousand among the Russians. Thousands of civilians would be killed. We have compiled what happened in this war year: the most important facts on the ground, the main developments and major Ukrainian counter-offensives.

The beginning of the invasion and the first stages (February 2022)

The Russian invasion, which took place after months of tension and a series of failed diplomatic talks, began in the early morning hours of February 24: Russia attacked Ukraine from the south (from Crimea, annexed by Russia in 2014 with a referendum considered illegal by virtually everyone), from the north (from Belarus, ruled by dictator Alexander Lukashenko, a Putin ally) and from the east, towards Donbass, the easternmost region of Ukraine where a war had already been going on since 2014 between pro-Russian separatists and the Ukrainian army.

All the military choices made by the Russian army in the field in the early stages of the invasion suggested that Putin had in mind a so-called “blitzkrieg”, perhaps lasting a few weeks, to end with the conquest of Kiev, the capital, and then of all Ukraine and with the establishment of a pro-Russian “puppet” government. Things turned out very differently. The Russian military offensive immediately encountered great difficulties, especially in northern Ukraine: the Russian army sent to the field, largely made up of reservists and conscripts, had to face unexpectedly tenacious resistance from the Ukrainian forces, which in turn exploited a number of weaknesses and mistakes made by the Russians to attack them.

Violent fighting went on for weeks in both Kiev and Kharkiv, the country’s second largest city. Although slower than expected, the Russian advance still managed to conquer several strategic places and centres. These include the decommissioned Chernobyl nuclear power plant and large portions of territory in the eastern and southern parts of the country, such as the Kherson region and that of Zaporizhzhia, including the homonymous nuclear power plant (still under Russian control).

– Read also: Because the war is not going the way Russia wanted

The siege of Mariupol (February-May 2022)

Also in this first phase of the invasion, the siege of the port city of Mariupol, to the southeast, also began, where for months the Russian army cut off the supply of water and electricity and subjected the city to constant and intense bombardments , even on civil buildings: among these, a children’s hospital and a theatre. As it became apparent that the Russians would not be able to take Kiev, the siege of Mariupol assumed more and more importance, to demonstrate that Russia was capable of capturing at least one large population center. For this, the Russian army adopted a tactic of indiscriminate bombing.

When Russian forces finally captured the city in May, the 90 percent some residential buildings had been destroyed or badly damaged, and the situation of the few remaining civilians was desperate. Mariupol is considered one of the most war-torn Ukrainian cities so far. The last stages of the battle were mainly concentrated in the Azovstal steelworks, where hundreds of civilians and soldiers had taken refuge for weeks, trying to resist the Russians to the last.

– Read also: What remains of the battle of Mariupol

The great Russian retreat from Kiev (March 2022)

In late March, Russia’s military difficulties and failures on the ground materialized in a dramatic withdrawal of the army from the northern parts of Ukraine, especially from the north-eastern Kiev and Chernihiv areas: as shown in this animated map made by Financial Times, the withdrawal was a complete renunciation of the northern territory of Ukraine. A defeat, even if the government has tried to disguise it presenting the withdrawal of the army as the completion of the «first phase» of the «special military operation».

– Read also: Why has Russia lost so many tanks in Ukraine

The discovery of the Bucha massacre and war crimes

After Russian soldiers withdrew from the area around Kiev and from the northern front, evidence of widespread violence and massacres against civilians was discovered. Testimonies of arbitrary killings, kidnappings, rapes and images of corpses have been received from the liberated areas, which have traveled around the world and provoked very intense reactions against Russia, increasing its international isolation.

The proof of one of the toughest and most impressive massacres came from Bucha, a town not far from Kiev that the Russians had occupied for five weeks. Journalists and Ukrainian forces entering the city found entire city streets filled with decomposing corpses, as well as mounting evidence of summary executions and torture. The estimate, considered provisional, is over 400 dead.

Another massive massacre of civilians was the bombing of the Kramatorsk train station in April. The Russian military has also been accused of carrying out cluster bomb attacks in the Kharkiv area and on a kindergarten in Okhtyrka in eastern Ukraine, as well as for the use of bombe thermobariche – particularly powerful and with more devastating effects than ordinary ones – in areas densely populated by civilians. In the course of this year, stories and testimonies of violence, abuses of power and abuses perpetrated by the Russians against the inhabitants of the various occupied cities also arrived.

– Read also: Can Putin be tried for war crimes?

The change of Russian strategy and the battle of Donbass (Spring-Summer 2022)

With the withdrawal from the northern territories of Ukraine in late March 2022, what many analysts have called the “second phase” of the war began, mainly focused on the eastern and southern parts of Ukraine, following the scaling back of Russian objectives .

At this stage, the battle for control of Donbass began, the region of eastern Ukraine where the self-proclaimed republics of Donetsk and Luhansk are located, where a conflict between Ukrainians and pro-Russian separatists had already been going on since 2014 and which Russia would like to conquer entirely. The Battle of Donbass began in mid-April 2022 and has progressed much more slowly than Russia expected. Today it is de facto still going on: Russia check it out almost all of the Luhansk region and part of the Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, but it has never managed to break through as it would have liked, on the contrary: it has suffered major counter-offensives from Ukraine.

– Read also: The battle for control of Donbass

The Ukrainian counteroffensive in Kharkiv (September 2022)

In September, after months of stalemate, the Ukrainian army carried out a first victorious and unexpected counter-offensive, with which it managed to free large portions of territory in the north-east of the country, reconquering almost the entire Kharkiv region. It was the most important development in the war since the great retreat of the Russians in March: those in the north-east were areas that the Russians had controlled for months and they considered a front by now quite consolidated, also because, until a few days before, it did not seem that the Ukrainians had a structured plan to recapture them. The Ukrainian counteroffensive had come with months of planning and information sharing between the Ukrainian military and Western intelligence.

In the weeks immediately preceding, the Ukrainian army had achieved other military successes, more limited but very significant for symbolic and strategic reasons. These include the sinking of the Moskva, the most important Russian warship in the Black Sea fleet, the explosions on the Crimean peninsula, probably the result of a targeted Ukrainian attack, and the reconquest of Serpent Island, a small Ukrainian island in the sea Nero, occupied by Russian soldiers at the beginning of the invasion of the country which had taken on a great symbolic value.

– Read also: How the Ukrainian counter-offensive in the north-east came about

The liberation of Kherson (November 2022)

The second major Ukrainian counter-offensive took place last autumn, between October and November, in the Kherson region. It ended with the liberation of Kherson, one of the cities that the Russian army had taken control of at the beginning of the invasion, as well as the only regional capital captured by the Russians. Kherson had also been one of the cities where Ukrainians had most strongly resisted attempts at forced “Russification”. The recapture of Kherson was strategically and symbolically very important for Ukraine, and once again demonstrated the great difficulties of the Russian army.

– Read also: Ukrainian soldiers entered Kherson

The War of Attrition (Winter 2022-2023)

Since last autumn and after the reconquest of Kherson, the war in Ukraine has entered a phase of substantial stalemate. The Ukrainian counter-offensive to push Russia back slowed, and for its part the Russian army continued to slouch without significant field advances. Since then the energies of the two armies and the fighting have concentrated above all on two cities in eastern Ukraine: Bakhmut and Kreminna, respectively in the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

Especially around Bakhmut the fighting has turned into a very hard war of attrition, which in addition to having effectively destroyed the city and all the surroundings is causing serious losses on both sides: the two armies are clashing head-on, fighting house to house in urban areas and digging trenches in rural areas.

– Read also: The difficult war of attrition in Bakhmut

“Energy Terror”

In this new and current phase of the war, Russia has in the meantime adopted a new strategy: where it does not arrive with men and means, it strikes from a distance with violent and periodic bombardments, without making a distinction between civilian and military targets. Over the last few months, the Russian army has carried out regular and constant rocket attacks on several Ukrainian cities, including Kiev.

In addition to civilian buildings and residential complexes, the attacks mainly targeted Ukraine’s energy infrastructure and caused regular power outages and problems with water networks in various cities. For this reason, iUkrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has accused Russia of “energy terrorism”.

– Read also: What does geopolitics not explain