





A Young

Global Leader also for Italy

THE DAVOS INFILTRATE (g war, pandemic, serum, climate, migration, gender, surveillance, punishments, Great Reset)

MELONI-SCHLEIN, DEADLY PINGERS

TV viewing: Who is the American Elly Schlein, what does the Swiss Elly Schlein promise us, what George Soros and Klaus Schwab will administer to us with the fluid Italian billionaire Elly Schlein.

The pioneers, killers of demolition, celebrate success: Prodi, Amato, Dini, Monti, Renzi, Letta, Gentiloni, Mister Nobody Conte, Draghi

They participate in the forum, led by Francesco Toscano, Antonello Cresti, Antonio Di Siena and Fulvio Grimaldi