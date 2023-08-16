A young man from Serbia, a hero in Montenegro, saved a couple from a burning car | Info

Semir Nicević from Novi Pazar told how he saved a married couple from certain death near Bijeli polje in Montenegro.

Semir Nicević from Novi Pazar went to Bijeli Polje, as he usually does almost every weekend. However, on that way he happened to save a married couple who were in a burning car. His story was shared by the Instagram page “Sav taj Balkan”.

“I was driving my Mercedes A class. Somewhere around 5:00 p.m., on the way to Berane, I noticed a car in front of me that was moving chaotically, from lane to lane. It started burning without the passengers even knowing. I noticed that there were two elderly people in the vehicle. I immediately started honking the horn, but to no avail. They didn’t notice. I then started overtaking, went around them and turned on all four blinkers. That’s when the driver noticed the problem and somehow stopped the car, which was already half burnt,” Semir points out.

As he adds, he immediately got out of the car and saw that the driver and the female passenger were wearing seat belts.

“An elderly gentleman and his wife. He was dazed from the smoke and she was almost unconscious. First, I took out the driver, with great difficulty because of his weight and because of the seat belt with which he was tied, and then the lady, who was unconscious. In the column moving along the road, there were several truck drivers from the company “Knjaz Miloš”, who brought fire extinguishers. They helped me a lot, we tried to put out the fire with their devices for about 15 minutes and we succeeded,” wrote Semir, who then continued the story.

“The passengers came to their senses after ten minutes. Other people who came across the road came to their aid and brought them water. I found out that they are from Bosnia and that they have a cottage on the coast. The car was taken over by the towing service, and a Bosnian, who was in the column, took care of them, and I continued on my way, all happy.

Although the married couple offered him a valuable monetary reward, Semir refused. What mattered to him was that he saved certain deaths, someone’s father and mother, grandfather and grandmother. Spaho, as he learned his name, is a pensioner from Unisa, and his wife Sevda is a bookkeeper, also retired. After this case, Semir was their guest in the cottage in Bar.

