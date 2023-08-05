A young man is bathing in a pond in Čurug | Info

A young man in Čurug jumped into a bar after a storm.

Izvor: Instagram/sceenshot/nsuzivo.rs

The storm that hit Serbia caused a lot of damage, but it brought a smile to one young man’s face. Nand a video was published on social networks showing him jumping into a bar that was created after the storm in Čurug.

The recording was published on the NS live Instagram page. It shows a young man in underwear or a swimsuit running down the street and then jumping “on his head” in a bar that has been set up on the side of the road. Numerous social network users commented on the young man’s unusual behavior.

“It’s nice to see that at least someone is happy when it rains”, Well, that’s only in Čurug”, Serious moron”, “Good jump, you should know this”, “Churugs are the best friends and friends! They will give you their heart, but if you mess something up, he’ll take yours and the one he gave you! Well, that’s how they are! Everyone is welcome in Čurug! A nice and big greeting for all Čuružans!!!”, are some of the comments.

Source: Courier

