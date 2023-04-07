Home World A young man’s post about Belgrade | Info
A citizen of Belgrade stated on a social network that the capital city creates stress for him and that he no longer sees himself in crowds.

Source: MONDO/Stefan Stojanović

A 22-year-old citizen of Belgrade posted on Reddit how he experiences the capital, stating that he is not sure if the crowd, people, price, traffic, waiting in lines are causing him stress… He noted that he does not blame the capital, but that he feels less tense when he goes to the countryside. He explained that he just wanted to know if something was wrong with him and if anyone else felt the same way.

I’m 22 years old, I was born in Belgrade and I’ve lived here all my life, I’m studying, I’m working a little, and I’m less and less happy with the pace of life that Belgrade offers. I’m not sure if it’s because of the crowds, people, prices, traffic jams or whatbut I have the impression that it is abnormal a lot of time is spent dragging on transport, through the streets, pushing through crowds, waiting in lines and every time I think that I need to finish something in the city, whether it’s something for college or seeing friends, I get a specific nausea and listlessness. Whenever I go with my family, to the countryside, or to some other smaller place or town, I feel less tense and as if everything is somehow easier and more relaxed. Literally, it’s as if my body is detoxifying from the stress that all of the above brings me (and by God, from the air as well).

The Belgrade native also wrote that he is not sure if, as he stated, this is his “trip” and that he is interested in what others think about this. “Am I just the type of person who prefers a smaller environment, or are there other people who feel the same way? Belgrade is a beautiful city, I love it, I was born there and I don’t want to offend anyone, so I hope that it won’t even happen,” the Belgrade native wrote on Reddit.

Do you agree with him?

