This young woman who had just got off a subway train was saved with a whisker Harvard, a neighborhood in Cambridge, Massachusetts (United States). This is the stop serving Harvard University on the red line. the woman, Cianna Navarro (21-year-old Suffolk University student) stopped inches short of being run over by the collapse of a ceiling tilesoaked in water. The panel, installed in the 80s, weighed 11kg. Il collapseaccompanied by a dust cloudwas caught on surveillance cameras.
March 7, 2023 – Updated March 7, 2023, 12:27 am
