A YouTuber has caused something of a riot in Manhattan

On Friday afternoon, thousands of people gathered in Union Square Park, in the borough of Manhattan, in New York, after the youtuber Kai Cenat announced that he would give away three hundred PlayStation 5 consoles to anyone who showed up. At the moment, Cenat is very popular on Twitch, a live streaming platform where he mainly shoots himself while playing video games: in February he had become the most followed streamer in the history of the platform.

The sudden gathering and frantic attitude of the crowd caused serious rioting: some started throwing bottles and fireworks, others blocked traffic and the entrance to the local train station, climbed onto the roofs of cars and clashed in some cases with the police called to intervene.

The so-called “giveaway”, i.e. the practice of giving products to one’s followers, is very common among influencers and online content creators, who often use it to make promotions in collaboration with companies. However, Cenat has 4 million subscribers to his YouTube channel and is one of the most famous content creators of the live streaming platform Twitch, where he has more than 300,000 paying subscribers: his enormous exposure to him has led to a situation out of control.

The New York police sent at least a thousand officers to Union Square, but it still took them several hours to disperse the crowd. “We’ve seen things like this before, but never at this level of danger: the young people didn’t listen to our orders,” commented police chief Jeffrey Maddrey. “There were people walking around with shovels, axes and other construction tools. People would light fireworks and throw them at the police or at each other.”

Cenat, who had not asked for any permission before organizing the event, was detained by the police for a few hours and is likely to be charged with inciting a riot. “I think a lot of guys were there to get a free pc or PlayStation, but I just wanted to see Kai. He’s the biggest black creator in America right now.” has explained one of the young men who happened to be in Union Square at the New York Times. Cenat has published a video on his YouTube channel in which he describes the situation from inside the van he was in and shows the images of the crowd broadcast by the news.

