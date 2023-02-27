Home World A4 / Night 1st March motorway section closed at Agrate due to transit of exceptional transport – News
World

by admin
On the night of Wednesday 01 March 2023, in the time slot between 1 in the morning and 5 am, a section of the A4 will be closed at the Agrate station, both entering towards Milan and exiting towards Brescia.
Decided closure for the transit of a heavy vehicle with exceptional and long transport. Motorists and hauliers who travel the long stretch of motorway that divides Venice from Turin every day, including at night, will be constantly updated on the alternative roads to travel on during the closing time slot.

