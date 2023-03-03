Home World Aaron Dessner (The National) To Produce Ed Sheeran’s New Album
Aaron Dessner (The National) To Produce Ed Sheeran’s New Album

english singer Ed Sheeran has revealed that “Substract”his new album, will be produced by Aaron Dessnerone of the founders of the rock band The National.

Ed Sheeran has begun to reveal details of his new album, which has been in the works for a long time and has been produced by Aaron Dessnerone of the founding members of the rock group The National. The album titled “Subtract” will have fourteen songs and will see the light May 5 of this same year. dessnerIn addition to being a member of The Nationalit is from Big Red Machine next to Bon Iver and has produced Taylor Swift, Sharon Van Etten, Lisa Hannigan y Ben Howard.

The album has had several changes in all this time due to difficulties that the artist has had to endure in his personal life. A few days ago the artist explained and detailed the entire history of the album: “I have been working on ‘Subtract’ for a decade trying to sculpt the perfect acoustic album, writing and recording hundreds of songs with a clear vision of what I thought it should be. Then, in early 2022, a series of events changed my life, my mental health, and ultimately the way I viewed music and art.”

The singer will premiere this new music from his new project in a brief series of concerts that he will give in United Kingdom and Europe, but what no it will happen by spain. The first show will be 23 of March in Manchester and will come to USA beginnings of May. Ed Sheeran He is known worldwide for songs that have become internationally known songs such as “Shape Of You”, “Thinking Out Loud” or “Bad Habits”.

