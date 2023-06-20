ABA league fines for Crvena zvezda and Partizan | Sport

The ABA League made a decision on punishments for Crvena zvezda and Partizan due to what happened in the third match of the final series of the regional competition.

Part of the stand will be emptied. “Zvezda was fined 25,000 euros, by closing part of the stands for the next match in the ABA league, including the ‘seats of honor’ and the ‘side right’ seats. Madar and Naneli were fined 2,000 euros each“, the announcement states. The seats in question are located on the opposite side of the benches, as well as the part that is in front of the fourth floor and that is closer to the visiting team’s bench.

The fourth match is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:00 p.m. in the “Pionir” hall. If the red and white defend the home field, the fifth match will be played in the Arena, and if the black and white make a break, the series will end and the title will go to Željko Obradović. On the eve of that match, the red and white strategist Duško Ivanovic had a message for the audience. “Once again, I use the opportunity to invite our fans to cheer sportily, to cheer on our team, not to insult anyone, and especially not to throw absolutely anything on the field, because the advantage of the home field is thunderous cheering from the stands! Cheer and support our players, but fair sportsmanship and correctly, because that’s the only way we can reach the goal together,” said Ivanovic. This is the part of the stands that will be empty:

ABA LEAGUE PUNISHED STAR, PARTISAN AND TWO BLACK AND WHITE PLAYERS! Decision at MIDNIGHT – these are ALL penalties, there will be EMPTY seats!

