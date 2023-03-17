Read what is written in the official document of the ABA league about the suspension of Matijas Lesor for three games.

The disciplinary authorities of the ABA League today punished Matijas Lessor with three games of non-play in the regional competition for hitting Filip Petrushev from Crvena Zvezda at the end of the “eternal” derby. The decision, which was published this morning on the official website of the ABA League, and was made yesterday in Zagreb, was signed by the disciplinary judge of the competition, Hrvoje Vidan, who stated that the center of Partizan violated 13 articles of the Disciplinary Rulebook.

In the explanation of the suspension, along with a fine of 10,000 euros, it is stated that the match delegate Slavenko Babić wrote after the match that “Matias Lesor first pushed away, and then hit Filip Petrushev in the face, while the Red Star player did not offer any resistance and did not react to the above”while the incident report states that “Matias Lesor’s teammates prevented further incidents”that is, yes is added “Petrushev did not react to the blow and pushing away”.

Based on that, Crvena zvezda is a day later, because, as stated, “Matijas Lessor punched Filip Petrushev twice in the head”asked him to imposed a 15-game suspension i “otherwise, they will consider that violent behavior is justified and the regularity of the league is called into question”which we also saw from their announcement.



The announcement of the ABA league states that Matijas Lesor did not object, while Partizan sent a letter that was not accepted because it was submitted by an unauthorized person, so the disciplinary judge Hrvoje Vidan, after reviewing the video of the match, decided to punish Matijas Lesor with a minimum suspension from Article 27.1 . (from three to fifteen games), i.e. a higher fine than the minimum (from 3,001 to 50,000 euros).

“In the specific case, when assessing the punishment for the offense from Article 27.1 a) DPABA for which the perpetrator is charged, the disciplinary judge explains that when deciding on the type and amount of the punishment, he took into account the fact that it was physical aggression without immediate cause as an aggravating circumstance and that after the end of the match, so it is about extremely inappropriate behavior of the players that goes against the principles of the 1st ABA League, which caused further stormy reactions from the public and certainly affected the reputation of the 1st ABA League, while as a mitigating circumstance, the fact that it is the first offense committed this season by the player Matijas Lesor and that the player has not been punished for this type of offense was taken into account. For the above reasons, and since Matijas Lesor’s behavior so far does not indicate that he will repeat the same offense, the disciplinary judge applied a fine in the lower range and the minimum prescribed suspension of three non-playing games as prescribed by art. 27.1. DPABA in connection with Art. 17 of the DPABA, and considers that the punishment imposed in this way expresses social reproach appropriate to the type and circumstances of the offense committed.“, it is stated in the report of Hrvoje Vidan and he adds that it is believed that this punishment will have an “influence on the perpetrator”.

