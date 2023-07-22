Home » «Abandoned by all, unequal treatment between the various figures in the sector».
World

«Abandoned by all, unequal treatment between the various figures in the sector».

by admin
«Abandoned by all, unequal treatment between the various figures in the sector».

by blogsicilia.it – ​​17 minutes ago

The 44 programmers of the Asp of Palermo, winners of a selection by qualifications, declare their state of agitation. “We are exhausted, the administration exerts psychological pressure, renewing our contracts from month to month, failing to provide for a logical, coherent and foreseen stabilization by the legislative system in force”. To declare it are the Programmers – they continue – “We ask…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: “Programmers of the Asp of Palermo, the desperation of workers: “Abandoned by all, unequal treatment between the various figures in the sector”. appeared 17 minutes ago in the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Today's developments in Russia's war against Ukraine | Ukraine war news | Al Jazeera

You may also like

The “Gnuri” followed by the animal rights activist,...

Salaries of hairdressers and beauticians in Serbia |...

Udinese – Today the third test match /...

The head of the British Secret Service: “Putin...

Jovana Tomić Matora as she looked before |...

Ukrainian attacks in Crimea, an ammunition depot explodes

The price of wheat is again an issue

Your Web Browser is Not Supported: CNN’s Guide...

Steve Wynn will bring his acoustic show to...

Ukrainian attacks in Crimea, the bridge that connects...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy