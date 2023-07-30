Home » Abbagnato and Ferrara from Palermo win the doubles tournament in Monastir
World

Abbagnato and Ferrara from Palermo win the doubles tournament in Monastir

by admin
Abbagnato and Ferrara from Palermo win the doubles tournament in Monastir

by blogsicilia.it – ​​9 hours ago

Success in Tunisia for the Palermo tennis players Anastasia Abbagnato and Virginia Ferrara who in Monastir win the doubles in the 15 thousand dollar ITF tournament. A hard-fought final. The players of Ct Palermo, a newly promoted formation in Serie A1, (seeded number 1 in the table) defeated Gaia Parravicini in a comeback, 3-6 7-5 10-8…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Abbagnato and Ferrara from Palermo win the doubles tournament in Monastir appeared 9 hours ago on the online newspaper blogsicilia.it».

“).attr(n.scriptAttrs||{}).prop({charset:n.scriptCharset,src:n.url}).on(“load error”,i=function(e){r.remove(),i=null,e&&t(“error”===e.type?404:200,e.type)}),E.head.appendChild(r[0])},abort:function(){i&&i()}}});var Ut,Xt=[],Vt=/(=)?(?=&|$)|??/;S.ajaxSetup({jsonp:”callback”,jsonpCallback:function(){var e=Xt.pop()||S.expando+”_”+Ct.guid++;return this[e]=!0,e}}),S.ajaxPrefilter(“json jsonp”,function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=!1!==e.jsonp&&(Vt.test(e.url)?”url”:”string”==typeof e.data&&0===(e.contentType||””).indexOf(“application/x-www-form-urlencoded”)&&Vt.test(e.data)&&”data”);if(a||”jsonp”===e.dataTypes[0])return r=e.jsonpCallback=m(e.jsonpCallback)?e.jsonpCallback():e.jsonpCallback,a?e[a]=e[a].replace(Vt,”$1″+r):!1!==e.jsonp&&(e.url+=(Et.test(e.url)?”&”:”?”)+e.jsonp+”=”+r),e.converters[“script json”]=function(){return o||S.error(r+” was not called”),o[0]},e.dataTypes[0]=”json”,i=C[r],C[r]=function(){o=arguments},n.always(function(){void 0===i?S(C).removeProp(r):C[r]=i,e[r]&&(e.jsonpCallback=t.jsonpCallback,Xt.push(r)),o&&m(i)&&i(o[0]),o=i=void 0}),”script”}),y.createHTMLDocument=((Ut=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”).body).innerHTML=””,2===Ut.childNodes.length),S.parseHTML=function(e,t,n){return”string”!=typeof e?[]:(“boolean”==typeof t&&(n=t,t=!1),t||(y.createHTMLDocument?((r=(t=E.implementation.createHTMLDocument(“”)).createElement(“base”)).href=E.location.href,t.head.appendChild(r)):t=E),o=!n&&[],(i=N.exec(e))?[t.createElement(i[1])]:(i=xe([e],t,o),o&&o.length&&S(o).remove(),S.merge([],i.childNodes)));var r,i,o},S.fn.load=function(e,t,n){var r,i,o,a=this,s=e.indexOf(” “);return-1

See also  Brunori in the Top 10 players who are worth more in Serie B

You may also like

They wake up after 46,000 years: record “hibernation”...

Weather forecast Sunday July 30 | weather forecast

The Real Danger of Breast Implant Disease: A...

Interview with António Guterres: “More hunger and migrations...

Ambassador accused of sexual harassment | Info

Nova villa Zadruge 7 | Fun

Triestina transfer market, in addition to Damiani, Broh...

Great success in Ustica for the show in...

The first pictures of the engagement of Anastasija...

Igor Duljaj message to Partizan players | Sport

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy