The police in Russia issued a warrant for Abbas Galiamov, the former speechwriter of Russian President Vladimir Putin, according to data revealed today.

This information was obtained by the Russian media and an Associated Press (AP) journalist by searching the database of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia, where it is stated that Galiamov is wanted “in connection with an article of the Criminal Code”, but it is not stated for which part exactly.

Galiamov wrote speeches for Putin when he was prime minister, from 2008 to 2012. He then became a highly sought-after political consultant and analyst, and was often quoted by Russian and foreign media. He has been living abroad in recent years.

Last month, the Russian Ministry of Justice put Galiamov on its list of foreign agents, which brings increased government surveillance to anyone on it, but also very strong pejorative connotations aimed at undermining credibility.

The Ministry of Justice then stated that Galiamov “distributed materials created by foreign agents to an unlimited number of people, spoke against the special military operation in Ukraine and participated as an expert and was interviewed on the information platforms of foreign structures”.

Galiamov told AP today that he learned from the media that he was put on the wanted list, but that Russian government agencies were not in contact with him, so he has no idea what charges he is facing in Russia.

“I assume that it is formally a criminal act of discrediting the army. And it is used against anyone who refuses to play by the Kremlin’s instructions and tries to make an objective, impartial analysis of what is happening,” Galiamov said.

Discrediting the Russian armed forces became a criminal offense in Russia after it sent troops into Ukraine in February 2022, and critics of the Kremlin regularly come under fire.

Galiamov described his arrest as part of a “humiliation strategy” by the Russian government.

“It’s not an attempt to get hold of me – that’s impossible. It’s a message to others like: ‘Don’t criticize, don’t think that your independent view of what’s going on will go unpunished.’Galiamov said.

