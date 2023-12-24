Home » Abbraccio presents refreshing red wine drinks – MONDO MODA
World

by admin
O Hug suggests two refreshing drinks prepared with red wine: Abbraccio Di Verano and the traditional Sangria. Summer is the time to enjoy refreshing and light drinks, such as light-bodied wines, made from smaller grapes with a lower tannin content.
Abbraccio Di Verano, a reinterpretation of Tinto de Verano, combines the house’s red wine with Vermouth Rosso, soda lemonade, and orange slices, creating a refreshing symphony of flavors for R$59.

Sangria Rosé Abbraccio @ publicity

Sangria, on the other hand, offers a combination of red wine with slices of orange, strawberry and blackberry, also available in a citrus version, which comes with sparkling wine with slices of orange, grapes, lemon and pineapple for R$69.

Posted by:

Jorge Marcelo Oliveira

MONDO MODA is a Lifestyle Portal created in November 2007 by Journalist, Style Editor and Costume Producer Jorge Marcelo Oliveira.

