ABCasa Fair 2023 in August – MONDO MODA

A ABCasa Fair 2023 will be held between August 18th and 22nd, at Expo Center Norte, in São Paulo (SP). It is a B2B (business-to-business) business fair, that is, aimed at trade between companies in the sectors of homeware, interior decoration, creative gifts and parties.

Created in 2016, ABCasa (Brazilian Association of Home Items, Decoration, Gifts, Housewares, Parties, Flowers and Textiles) works in a practical and transparent way to strengthen the segment and create a relationship base between companies, suppliers, distributors, importers and professionals in the high decoration sector. And the arrival of new members to the organization points to this success and recognition.

Among the exhibitors, ABCasa Fair 2023 will feature:

ANOVA TRADE – Importer and distributor of Voluspa, Castelbel Porto, Huras Family and Michel Design Works brands in Brazil.

HG DECOR – Company of furniture and decor objects in the contemporary and industrial rustic line, and accessories for set tables.

A CERÂMICA – Atelier and factory of ceramic articles.

THAY THAY – Manufacturer and importer of interior decoration.

SANDRA FUGANTI – Importer of table lamps, light fixtures, accessories, wooden decoration, buffet sideboards, candlesticks, sculptures and other decorative objects.

REGINEZ – Manufacture of furniture, lighting and decoration.

ANTICA – Company dedicated to the production, import and sale of furniture and decorative objects. It has a unique and contemporary style in tune with world trends.

COLORFUL SHAPES – Create and develop the most varied decoration objects.

Accreditation can be done through the link:

