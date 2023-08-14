Home » Abdulmalik Aldžaber signed for Željezničar | Sport
World

by admin
The railwayman signed a young Saudi.

Source: Armin Heric/Armin Heric/fkz.ba

Nineteen-year-old midfielder from Saudi Arabia, Abdulmalik Aldzhaber, is the new football player of Železničar, the club from Grbavica announced.

The young Saudi signed a contract with Željezničar for two years, with an option to extend it for another year.

Abdulmalik Alžaber was born on January 7, 2004 in Medina and started his career in the junior careers of the Ohoda selection, before arriving in Zagreb last season where he was a member of the junior selection of Dinamo.

Alžaber, who also plays for the young national team of Saudi Arabia, can play in several positions in the midfield, and he did complete preparations with Željezničar, so it won’t take him long to get used to the new environment.

