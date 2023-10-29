Abel Martínez Leads Proclamation of Congressional and Municipal Candidates for PLD

Presidential candidate Abel Martínez leads proclamation events for congressional and municipal candidates

SANTO DOMINGO.- Abel Martínez, the presidential candidate of the Dominican Liberation Party (PLD), is leading the proclamation events this weekend for candidates running for congressional and municipal positions. The National Electoral Commission (CNE) of the PLD is also completing the process of choosing its candidates, in compliance with electoral laws and resolutions set by the Central Electoral Board.

On Saturday, at 4 PM, Martínez will take the oath of the selected candidates for the mayoralties of Mao, Esperanza, and Laguna Salada, as well as the senatorial candidacy of the northwestern province. Angela Pozo, the selected senator candidate for Valverde, will be sworn in alongside candidates Tabaré Rodriguez for mayor, Tobias Rodriguez of Hope, and Welquin Martinez of Laguna Salada.

On Sunday, Martínez will attend the proclamation ceremony of Pedro Fernández, the candidate for mayor of Moca, the capital municipality of the Espaillat province, at 10 AM in the indoor hall of the San Sebastián Club. At 4 PM, there will be the proclamation of Jhonny Motors, the candidate for Senator of La Vega, and the mayoral candidates Ignacio Céspedes de Jima, Pascal Nuñez, La Vega, Chito Gómez, Constanza, and Joselito Abreu, Jarabacoa.

Additionally, the National Electoral Commission of the PLD announced that they will choose the candidates for deputies from abroad through telematic voting, in accordance with the resolution set by the Central Electoral Board. The delegate assemblies in the three foreign constituencies will take place on Saturday, October 28, from 09:00 AM to 05:00 PM for electoral constituencies #1 and #2 (Dominican Republic time), and from 3:00 PM to 11:00 PM for electoral district #3 (Madrid time, Spain). The assemblies will be held at the Reinaldo Pared Pérez National House of the PLD, where the technological equipment for receiving the votes has been installed.

Similar to the in-person delegate assemblies held in the national territory, the sectional assembly of the PLD will be supervised by the Central Electoral Board.

Source: an/am

Share this: Facebook

X

