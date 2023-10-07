Abidjan: Exorbitant rents for houses that are too narrow – Louis-César BANCÉ

Last month, I was looking for a 2 or 3 room apartment in the Yopougon Morocco area when, during the visits, the real estate agent showed me a studio located in Yop Anador (in the crossroads opposite the Bank Bb). Being informed that I would only be staying with my daughter, he thought he could also lure me with a studio, imagining that I would downgrade my requirements. I agreed to visit the room, just out of curiosity. Because it was already clear that I was not going to take it… But, upon entering, I was still shocked by the smallness of the “house”.

The studio in question is this tiny room, this box of matches that you see below in the photo. Do you know how much the rent is? 100,000 francs! 😅 A house-taxi-suziki completely unsuitable for the monthly rent, 100k, still far too high. It’s not a studio but a dungeon of 40,000 that I saw!

Photo credit: LCB

This means that in Abidjan, you pay a deposit to stay in a prison. House looks like a cell! What is the reality of real estate in Abidjan ? In your own token, you make yourself an inmate, a prisoner. If you live with people, children, wife, etc., they will be your co-inmates. It’s so sad ! Babi’s landlords really don’t care about the tenants! 🤦🏾‍♂ With their disproportionately priced houses which still find takers. Takers too tight? I do not understand anything ! By agreeing to stay in this type of accommodation, which borders on fraud, are the tenants not encouraging the owners in their excesses? If for a year there are no customers, the lessor could find his brain which apparently has escaped from his head. In the building where I visited this tiny room, there were at least 5 such prisons. For your information, everything has been taken, at 100,000 francs the monthly rent!🤦🏾‍♂ I believe that there will be a gbafou* in paradise if by chance we find certain malo landlords there.

Louis-César BANCÉ

*Gbafou: Ivorian slang word meaning “quarrel”

