Abidjan is not a city, it is a multidimensional world! ~ dohouatt

Abidjan, or “Babi” in Nouchi (street slang), is the capital of Ivory Coast. It is also called “the pearl of the lagoons”. As with almost all African capitals, it is the main showcase of the country. We could compare it to other cities, but every time we try it seems impossible, it’s like exploring a black hole. In reality, the pearl of the lagoons is not a city; she is much more than that...

When we want to describe the Ivorian capital, we always wonder how we should take it. Start with the municipality from Abobo to complete the description by the seaside resort of Grand-Bassam or simply start with the business district of Plateau ? Instead of inflicting on you a forbidding state of buildings and roads, I invite you to make a sporadic foray. A real descriptive N’zassa!

The beautiful city of Abidjan seen from the Blauckauss side / Via: Wikipedia Commons

A story of feeling

Well, we’re not going to lie, with its streets in poor condition, its speed bumps, its potholes, its monstrous traffic jams at all hours of the day, we wonder: how is it that Abidjan attracts so many people? world ? Because, in all objectivity, certain elements make it not pleasant to live with. The Abidjanis live there in cramped conditions. But, despite this, everyone wants to go there, everyone wants to live there, work there! Paradoxical, isn’t it? With the noise of the maquis, the howling of used vehicle engines and the heat at all hours, Abidjan should be declared a red zone. But, it still attracts people.

In West Africa, Abidjan is the preferred destination for tourists, they come from all over the world to see the many sites promised to them by postcards or images put forward by travel agencies. Every year, it attracts thousands of visitors. Abidjan is a quest. In fact, it is a piece of oneself that we seek out to attach to what exists. Abidjan is not an urban area, it is food for thought. Everything in Abidjan refers to something: an emotion, an atmosphere, a particular smell, a story, a date.

A piece of Abidjan

Despite the sanitation work, the city is dirty. The rubbish and plastic bags that litter the streets here and there, the noises emitted by the maquis at all hours of the day, the cost of housing, the worries and discomfort. A real ordeal… But we want to live there all the same. For what ? Everyone responds that the city is teeming with opportunities! But I don’t think so, my answer is different: to put it simply, this capital has poured a filter of love into the meals. The filter is so powerful that seeing a photo of this city on a Facebook page or on a site makes you jump. Abidjan has charms which, beyond what we say, inevitably convince us to settle there. It’s surprising but it’s a fact!

Charme pig

I say it again: Babi poured a filter of love into the meals. Take for example le Garba : attiéké, wheat semolina with salted tuna. A little onion, a little tomato, a Maggi cube, and presto! You have the popular dish of the Ivorians. Not to mention the chicken cooked over charcoal embers and the placali which comes with sticky sauces with smoked meat. And then, when you walk in the streets of Abidjan, the nerrines tickle you: each street has a particular smell. From the pleasant scent ofgrilled fish alloco, passing by the smell of bread freshly coming out of the bakery ovens. Indeed, this city is perceived as much through the eyes as it is through the sense of smell. Here, all our senses are awakened.

Photo of a local recipe. It is obtained from ripe plantains which are fried either with edible oil or with traditional palm oil. Very succulent Ivorian dish which is accompanied by animal protein. ! via Traoreans from Wikimedia Commons

Crucial points of Abidjan

Abidjan has a fiercely militant and very libertarian side. Every street corner, every bridge, every stadium, and every neighborhood breathes history, an interweaving of past and present.

This city is woven with a unique history through its bridges with emblematic names such as Charles De Gaulle, Félix Houphouët Boigny (first president after independence), Henri Konan Bédié (successor to Houphouët-Boigny), Alassane Ouattara (current president). These iconic bridges are much more than physical structures; they are witnesses of a political evolution, each bearing the name of a notable leader who left his mark on the destiny of Côte d’Ivoire.

Stadiums, like Ebimpe and the famous Félix Houphouët-Boigny stadium, are much more than just sports speakers. They are thrilling places, which vibrate with the energy of culture and sport, playing a central role in the dynamic life of the city, where memorable moments and collective passions are woven.

Stade d’Ebimpé Cup d’Afrique des Nations 2023 / Via Wikicommons

As for the streets of Abidjan, they are not simply traffic lanes. They represent open narratives evoking captivating stories, creating a distinct atmosphere, arousing varied emotions. The municipalities and neighborhoods, with their emblematic streets such as Carrefour Samaké, rue Lepic, place Ficgayo, rue Princesse, la Gesco, add a colorful dimension to the urban mosaic.

You will have understood, Abidjan is not a perfect city but it is very endearing. Nothing is like Babi, she is unique!

