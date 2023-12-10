Abinader delivers two planes assembled in the DR to supervise the border

The Dominican Air Force has reached a historic milestone with the acquisition of the first 2 Dulus TP-75 aircraft, assembled locally at a cost of $325,000 each. President Luis Abinader took to Instagram to announce this achievement, highlighting the significance of this event in the country’s aviation history. These aircraft are set to reinforce the supervision of the border, particularly from the southern air base in Barahona. President Abinader praised the efficiency and capacity of the technicians in the Dominican Air Force for their role in this accomplishment. This milestone not only marks a significant advancement for the Air Force but also showcases the capabilities of local technicians in the country.

