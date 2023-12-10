Home » Abinader delivers two planes assembled in the DR to supervise the border
World

Abinader delivers two planes assembled in the DR to supervise the border

by admin
Abinader delivers two planes assembled in the DR to supervise the border

The Dominican Air Force has reached a historic milestone with the acquisition of the first 2 Dulus TP-75 aircraft, assembled locally at a cost of $325,000 each. President Luis Abinader took to Instagram to announce this achievement, highlighting the significance of this event in the country’s aviation history. These aircraft are set to reinforce the supervision of the border, particularly from the southern air base in Barahona. President Abinader praised the efficiency and capacity of the technicians in the Dominican Air Force for their role in this accomplishment. This milestone not only marks a significant advancement for the Air Force but also showcases the capabilities of local technicians in the country.

See also  Man Confesses to Brutal Murder of Pregnant Partner: Dominican Justice Takes Action

You may also like

Putin says Ukraine must accept peace on Moscow’s...

In the middle of the ford – worldworker

The Lost Crown, a video offers us an...

Mega operation in Ecuador: the president of the...

“Youtube Space” is a trend in the real...

New Spanish tour by the Argentine electronic duo...

The consequences of flooding the Gaza tunnels –...

Udinese | Problems in defense for Dionisi: Ruan...

Stalemate and Strategy Shifts: The Ongoing Russia-Ukraine War

Ukraine at the summit of EU leaders |...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy