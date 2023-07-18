Home » Abortion, a US judge suspends the clampdown in Iowa
Abortion, a US judge suspends the clampdown in Iowa

For now, abortion in Iowa will remain legal up to 22 weeks of pregnancy: a judge has in fact temporarily blocked the newly signed law that prohibits the procedure as early as six weeks. CNN reports.

Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds signed legislation on Friday to introduce a state ban on abortions after the sixth week of pregnancy. Polk County District Court Judge Joseph Seidlin’s ruling suspended the law after appeals by several organizations that support women’s right to voluntarily terminate pregnancies.

