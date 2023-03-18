Abortion pill banned in Wyoming (USA). The state, led by the Republican Mark Gordon, is the protagonist of a new tightening against abortions, acting as a forerunner for other conservative states. “It is health, not politics, that should guide a person’s most important medical decisions, including abortion,” says the American Civil Liberties Union in a pledge to fight. Awaiting the ruling of the Texas, where a judge appointed by Donald Trump could order the Food and Drugs Administration to withdraw its green light for the mifepristone abortion pill, effectively causing it to be withdrawn from the market, Wyoming presses the accelerator and becomes the first US state to also ban the drugs for abortions, used for half of all abortions in the United States. The governor signed the ban because he is convinced it is able to “strengthen the protections” for those who have not been born. Aware that the rule will probably be challenged in court, Gordon also said he was in favor of a state referendum on abortion: “It is an issue that needs to be resolved as soon as possible so that it is definitively resolved in Wyoming. The best way is for it to be resolved with a vote”. Gordon’s new law provides for up to six months in prison and a fine of up to $9,000 for those who “prescribe, dispense, distribute, sell or use any drug for the purpose of procuring or performing an abortion.”

Since January, the FDA had established that, for the first time in the history of the country, abortion pills can also be sold in pharmacies. Women on whom “a chemical abortion is performed or attempted will not be” but prosecuted. In blessing the law, Gordon announced that he would allow another abortion measure to go into effect without his signature. The law prohibits abortion under virtually all circumstances, and makes it a crime to do so. The drastic measure is in line with those passed in other Republican states after the shock ruling by the US Supreme Court in recent months. The mostly conservative wise men have in fact overturned the historic 1973 ruling which had legalized abortion in the United States, paving the way for a series of draconian norms in many republican states and a shower of protests and lawsuits over which hard battles are taking place in court.