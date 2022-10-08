Listen to the audio version of the article

Pregnancy terminations can go back to being performed in Arizona, at least for the time being. This was established by the state appeals court siding with Planned Parenthood and effectively blocking the law passed that almost completely prohibited abortion, imposing a maximum of 15 weeks for a termination of pregnancy. It is not clear if and what other appeals the state will present to impose the near-total ban on abortion, established after the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, the historic 1973 ruling by which abortions were legalized in the country.

An Ohio court also blocked the abortion ban after six weeks until various legal disputes around the law are resolved. With the decision, terminations of pregnancy remain legal until the 22nd week. “We celebrate victory in a battle, but our work is far from complete,” says Iri Harvey, Ohio’s number one Planned Parenthood.