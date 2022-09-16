The Republican governor of the West VirginiaJim Justice, signed the law prohibiting abortion at all stages of pregnancy. West Virginia became the second US state, after Indiana, to enact a law prohibiting the termination of pregnancy, since the Supreme Court overturned the historic ‘Roe v Wade’ ruling that legitimized abortion nationwide. .

The law provides exceptions just for health emergencies and for victims of rape e incest up to the eighth week of pregnancy for adult women and up to 14 weeks for minors. Victims must necessarily report the violence suffered to the police within 48 hours before termination of pregnancy. The minors they can also report the violence to doctors, who will then have to report it to the police.

The law will take effect immediately, except for criminal sanctions, which will take effect in 90 days. In addition to Indiana and West Virginia, they are over a dozen states which are in effect on prohibition of abortionalthough in the latter cases these are laws that were previously passed and entered into force after the Supreme Court’s decision.

Justice described the law on Twitter as “a law that protects life“. “I said from the start that if lawmakers brought me a law that protected life and included reasonable and logical exceptions, I would sign it, and that’s what I did today,” he said.

Today I signed HB 302 – a bill that protects life. I said from the beginning that if WV legislators brought me a bill that protected life and included reasonable and logical exceptions I would sign it, and that’s what I did today. Read the bill ⬇️https://t.co/G7i9DTirSN — Governor Jim Justice (@WVGovernor) September 16, 2022

The bill provides that the abortions are performed by a doctor in a hospital, a provision that at least two Republican lawmakers said was meant to stop abortions at the Women’s Health Center, which has provided the procedure since 1976 and was the state’s only abortion clinic. Who practices illegal abortions can risk up to 10 years in prison.

Shortly after the law was passed on Tuesday, the executive director of the Women’s Health Center of West Virginia, Katie Quinonez, said the clinic’s attorney advised that abortions be stopped immediately. Dozens of West Virginia women have already had to book canceled appointments at clinics in other states, such as Pennsylvania and Virginia. The Women’s Health Center has provided them with resources to book appointments abroad and funds to cover travel and the procedure, Quinonez said. After Justice announced that it signed the ban, the West Virginia ACLU released a statement on Twitter, calling the ban a “forced birth law” and saying the governor “ignored the vast majority of West Virginia citizens. and sided with the extremists. This law is anything but pro-life. It puts lifesaving healthcare out of the reach of tens of thousands of people, ”reads the tweet. “Our work continues.”