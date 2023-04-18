About 10 people are still unknown in the landslide in northwest Pakistan – Teller Report Teller Report

About 10 people are still unaccounted for in landslides in northwest Pakistan

In the early hours of the 18th local time, a landslide occurred in the border area of ​​​​Kepor-Pashtun Province in northwestern Pakistan near the Tolham Port. The Pakistani military and local rescue teams have participated in the rescue. According to the latest news from China Central Radio and Television reporter Rashid, about 15 trucks were buried at the scene. Rescuers found 12 injured people and rescued 8 people. None of them were life-threatening. In addition, about 10 people are still in unknown condition. .

According to Reuters, the landslide has killed two people and buried more than 20 trucks. (Headquarters reporter Cui Rufeng Langshu)