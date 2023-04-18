Home » About 10 people are still unknown in the landslide in northwest Pakistan – Teller Report Teller Report
World

About 10 people are still unknown in the landslide in northwest Pakistan – Teller Report Teller Report

by admin
April 18, 2023 14:24 Source: CCTV news client Participate in the interaction


　About 10 people are still unaccounted for in landslides in northwest Pakistan

In the early hours of the 18th local time, a landslide occurred in the border area of ​​​​Kepor-Pashtun Province in northwestern Pakistan near the Tolham Port. The Pakistani military and local rescue teams have participated in the rescue. According to the latest news from China Central Radio and Television reporter Rashid, about 15 trucks were buried at the scene. Rescuers found 12 injured people and rescued 8 people. None of them were life-threatening. In addition, about 10 people are still in unknown condition. .

According to Reuters, the landslide has killed two people and buried more than 20 trucks. (Headquarters reporter Cui Rufeng Langshu)

[Responsible editor: Liu Yang]


China Overseas Chinese Network WeChat public account entrance

See also  Beijing Express 2023: competitors, itinerary, where to see it, the complete guide

You may also like

Use, look for a friend but take the...

Mattarella today in Auschwitz at the March of...

Turista died in collapse in Santa Croce, all...

Usa girl wrongs driveway and is killed by...

Željezničar – Velež announce the rematch of the...

A herd of wild pigs walked through the...

“Chaos Serie B. Parma’s penalty arrives this week”

Inclusion and rehabilitation Presentation of results “A network...

Udinese – The toughest week of the season...

News Udinese – Collavino speaks: “We’ll settle the...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy