by palermolive.it – ​​2 minutes ago

It is still a migrant emergency along the coasts of Sicily. There are many rescues carried out in these festive days by the Italian Coast Guard, which is operating in different scenarios, including off the island of Lampedusa and in…

Read this news

Disclaimer – The post entitled: «Migrants, two boats in difficulty off the coast of the Ionian Sea: “About 1200 people at risk” appeared 2 minutes ago in the online newspaper palermolive.it».