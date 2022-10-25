About 2,000 tourists quarantined on board after the outbreak of the new crown epidemic on a cruise ship entering Australia

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2022-10-25 14:02

CCTV News Client reported that a cruise ship with about 100 positive cases of the new crown docked on the western coast of Australia on October 24, and about 2,000 people may be stranded on the ship for several days.

According to a report by the Perth Real-Time News Network in Australia on the 24th, the “Coral Princess” cruise ship docked in Broome, Western Australia that morning. As many as 100 people on the ship have been diagnosed with the new coronavirus, and about 2,000 passengers may be quarantined on the ship for five days.

A spokesman for Princess Cruises, the operator of the Coral Princess, said: “There has been an increase in passenger cases and the situation is being effectively managed in accordance with regulations.”

The Western Australian government will allow large cruise ships carrying more than 350 passengers to enter local waters from the 1st of this month, and the “Coral Princess” is the first cruise ship to enter. According to regulations, cruise operators are required to report onboard epidemic data to the Western Australian Health Department 12 to 24 hours before the cruise ships enter port.

WA Health has confirmed an outbreak on the Coral Princess, but has not stated the number of confirmed cases.

The “Coral Princess” can carry up to 2,390 passengers and 900 crew members. It set sail from Sydney on the 11th of this month. It was originally planned to return to Sydney in November after passing through many places.

Since 2020, the Australian government has kept a close eye on cruise ships entering its waters. The Ruby Princess, another cruise ship owned by Princess Cruises of the United States, docked in Sydney in March 2020, and all passengers were allowed to disembark. Hundreds of them were subsequently diagnosed with the new crown virus in many places in Australia.